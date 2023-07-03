Hyderabad: The Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' has gotten an official release date after the makers announced postponing its release until December 2023 for better post-production quality. Recently, the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took his social account and posted a video confirming that the film will release in theatres on December 1, 2023.

In the video posted by Sandeep, he stated that "I am making this video for two reasons. One is, I am going to explain you why we're not able to achieve a film release on August 11th. And another one is, we're going to announce the new release date,"(sic). He explained that the only reason they are not able to achieve an August release is the "Quality". Citing an example to explain his generic answer he stated "There are seven songs in the film, and when seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers. It is going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for,"(sic).

He further added that he realised it late or else he wouldn't have released the pre-teaser, and also thanked the audience for the positive response to the pre-teaser. he further stated that he needs to spend more time and energy to make sure that the quality of songs they have achieved in Hindi, also reflects in other languages, so that it doesn't look like a film dubbed from Hindi to Telugu or Tamil, and should sound like the regional cinema.

He revealed, "The favourable date, right date what we've found is December 1st. December 1st we're coming to the theatres and all I can promise you is that we'll come with the best quality on December 1st in terms of video, audio and everything,"(sic). He further promises that this is a big film and very rich in content, a very emotional film, and it will engage audiences in a way that in recent times none of the films has.

Earlier it was speculated that the film's VFX work is causing a delay, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed that the delay is caused due to their focus on all aspects of post-production, to make the film look and sound better in all languages. According to media reports, The teams were working hard to complete the film, but the action scenes are such large spectacles that it is impossible to have their best version ready for an August 11 release.

After recognising Sandeep's vision, the makers along with the cast collectively decided to delay the film till December. Having said that, it is worth mentioning that Animal clashed with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11. Now, Animal is slated to release 3 weeks after Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, and 3 weeks before Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is bankrolled by T-Series. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, it also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

