Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his upcoming film Animal. The actor, who is on a city-hopping spree, recently appeared on the Telugu celebrity chat show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. In a viral video from the show, Ranbir was seen displaying a new tattoo on his shoulder, bearing the name 'Raha.'

Ranbir Kapoor joined Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to promote their film on the popular show Unstoppable with NBK. The episode featuring Ranbir, Rashmika, and Sadneep is seemingly an interesting watch as social media is flooded with interesting video snippets from the show. One of the viral videos from the show, is Ranbir flaunting his latest tattoo featuring the name of his little princess.

Ranbir's tattoo reveal captured attention as it proudly showcased the name of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, born in November 2022. Earlier in a 2022 interview with webloid, Ranbir Kapoor had expressed his consideration for getting tattoos related to his children. This new tattoo seems to affirm his statement.

Moreover, the trailer of the movie Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, received a positive response upon its recent release. Alia Bhatt, praising the trailer, expressed her excitement and anticipation for the film's release on December 1, 2023, mentioning its captivating storyline involving a complicated father-son relationship.

The narrative of Animal revolves around the intricate dynamics between Anil Kapoor's character, Balbir, as Ranbir's on-screen father, and Rashmika Mandanna portraying Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali. Additionally, Bobby Deol plays a formidable antagonist in the movie, who is said to be playing a mute in the film. One of the highly anticipated releases in the last quarter of 2023, Animal shares its release date with Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur.