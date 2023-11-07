Hyderabad: Raha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, celebrated her first birthday on November 6, 2023. To mark this occasion, the adoring parents hosted a lavish birthday bash attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Harsh Dixit, the head chef at The Private Chefs Club in Mumbai, recently shared a photo of the culinary staff with Ranbir and Alia. He also revealed the wonderful cuisine that had been prepared for the special day.

Ranbir Kapoor curls hands around Alia Bhatt in first pictures from daughter Raha's birthday, check inside pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a magnificent party for their daughter Raha Kapoor at their home. The Private Chefs Club expertly handled the food department with Harsh Dixit, the head chef, providing a snapshot of the culinary crew with Ranbir and Alia, the proud parents. He also showed a wonderful meal that comprised fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos, dosa, and a variety of other delectable foods, making the event truly memorable.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's sister, gave her Instagram fans a sneak peak at the little one's birthday festivities earlier today. She posted a photo of a personalised cookie in the shape of the number one, emblazoned with the name Raha.

Furthermore, Shaheen provided another look inside Ranbir and Alia's home decor for the celebrations. The image shows a wonderfully decorated nook with a lit numeric 1 made of LED lights and a backdrop of happy balloons. Shaheen added a message with her post along with heart emoticons.