Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Animal, recently showcased his support for Team India by sporting their jersey, cleverly hinting at his film's release date and title. In the midst of the ICC World Cup excitement, Ranbir engaged in playful banter with the paparazzi on Saturday in Mumbai.

Ranbir was spotted by paparazzi as he stepped out donning blue jersey as he extended support to Team India. Interestingly, Ranbir also weaved in Animal promotions as the jersey bear title of his upcoming film and release date. The actor, who is known for having fun banters with photogs, was seen in a cheerful mood as he pointed out that their low angles expose his double chin.

Earlier this month, Ranbir surprised fans with a unique treat during a recent Arijit Singh concert. Breaking away from the conventional wave-and-sing routine, he delighted the audience with his legendary Channa Mereya dance move, elevating the concert experience. Not stopping there, he joined Arijit for a spontaneous jam on Rasiya from the movie Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, adding his energetic flair to the performance.

As the spotlight intensifies ahead of the Animal release on December 1, 2023, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor remains in the headlines. Notably, the film is set to clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Looking beyond Animal, Ranbir's future projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev. While speculations surround his potential roles in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic, the actor clarified that he is exploring various scripts, with nothing finalized at this point.