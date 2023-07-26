Hyderabad: The premiere of the highly anticipated romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a star-studded event held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles. Ranbir Kapoor graced the event to support his wife Alia's forthcoming movie. However, Ranveer Singh attending the event sans his better half Deepika Padukone, left fans wondering if everything is 'fine' between them.

Alia and Ranbir were spotted arriving together twining in black T-shirts that read 'Team Rocky Aur Rani'. While Alia paired the T-shirt with faded jeans and black sneakers, Ranbir paired it with black pants and white shoes. Ranveer also showed up at the premiere donning a similar T-shirt in white.

While who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere, the absence of Deepika left fans curious with one commenting, "Deepika didn't come to support?" Another commented, "Where is Deepika? Are you guys fine??"

Meanwhile, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday so it was presumed that she was not in town. Among other celebrities who attended the premiere include Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Also read: Watch: Alia Bhatt struggles with Bengali in BTS video from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Kolkata promotions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already generated a lot of hype among moviegoers. The movie promises to be a passionate love story that explores the complexities of relationships and family dynamics. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh playing the key characters.