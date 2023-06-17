RANBIR KAPOOR AND RASHMIKA MANDANNA ARE ALL SMILES IN VIRAL PICTURES FROM ANIMAL SHOOT

Hyderabad: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Animal' recently made headlines with the launch of its pre-teaser. The film helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is among the highly anticipated movies lined up for release this year. While fans are waiting with bated breath for the film's trailer launch, a few pictures from the sets of 'Animal' have surfaced online.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor, along with actor Rashmika Mandanna can be seen flashing their cute smiles. Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, "He is a macho man, and she is a sunshine girl." Another user wrote, "Long live long hair RK." One more user wrote, "Ravan was evil but he (Ranbir) was not musty and stupid like Saif in 'Adippurush'."

The movie 'Animal' also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. The film will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's forthcoming movie 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's OMG-2. Earlier, the makers of 'Animal' unveiled the first look poster of the film of the Sanju actor in which he was seen holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette.

Ranbir was recently seen in the rom-com film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film received a good response from the audience. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in 'Pushpa: Part 2', 'Animal' and another untitled Telugu movie.