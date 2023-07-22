Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor had a perfect night out as they began their weekend with dinner and a movie. As they left their house on Friday night, a number of photos and videos of them surfaced on social media. They were spotted leaving a restaurant together and then headed to a cinema hall to watch Christopher Nolan's latest release, Oppenheimer.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Arjun and Ranbir could be seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai and heading towards the theatre. For the outing, Arjun sported a black T-shirt, matching jeans, and a beanie, and he looked dapper. He sported black goggles as well. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie paired with black jeans, and a cap. He greeted his fans as they left and briefly posed for a selfie with one of them even though it was raining.

As soon as the video was posted, social media users flocked to the comment section and complimented the two actors. A user praised Ranbir for his gesture and wrote, "How sweet he shook hands with the lady with a baby (added a red heart emoji)." Another user wrote, "Ranbir handsome Kapoor (added a heart eyes emoji)." One more wrote, "Handsome Arjun Bollywood ke real hero."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller movie Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1 of this year. Whereas, fans will see Arjun with Bhumi Pednekar in the noir thriller The Ladykiller. Additionally, he has an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.