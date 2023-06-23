RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT STEP OUT FOR DINNER DATE IN DUBAI PICTURES VIRAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. The actors are seemingly enjoying some quality time together in Dubai if their viral pictures are anything to go by. Alia and Ranbir's Dubai vacay stormed the internet after their pictures posing with fans surfaced online.

For their dinner date in Dubai, Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in black. In the viral pictures, Alia is seen donning a black ensemble featuring a scalloped neckline and spaghetti straps, Ranbir complimented her casual styling with a black shirt and matching pants. The break has come after a hectic schedule for the couple who has been juggling parenthood and their acting jobs. While Alia was in Brazil recently to launch the trailer of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, Ranbir was bust canning Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

The couple is seemingly not accompanied by their 6-month-old daughter Raha. As seen in various pictures and videos, Ranbir and Alia were seen heading into the airport sans their little princess on Thursday. The couple welcomed their first child together last November after tying the knot in April.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara coming up with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Animal aside, Ranbir has also been making headlines for being roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical magnum opus Baiju Bawra.