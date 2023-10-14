RANBIR KAPOOR ALIA BHATT TWIN IN BLUE DEEPIKA PADUKONE SLAYS IN PANTSUIT AT IOC SESSION INAUGURATION BY PM MODI WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, made a stylish entrance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai before the commencement of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, which was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 14. Also attended the IOC session inauguration was Deepika Padukone who was made heads turn in a pantsuit.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dazzled in coordinated royal blue attire for this special occasion. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a royal blue salwar and kameez, complemented by a matching net dupatta adorned with intricate mirrorwork. Her neatly tied bun, statement earrings, and bindi added to her overall radiance.

Ranbir Kapoor exuded elegance in a royal blue traditional jacket worn over an all-white kurta pajama ensemble. The couple posed gracefully for the photographers outside the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre before the event.

Their appearance garnered immense admiration from their fans, with comments such as "Alia is looking so beautiful ✨" and comparisons to legendary Bollywood couples like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in their youth. Fans couldn't help but express their admiration, referring to them as "the best jodi."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone oozed boss lady vibes in a checkered pantsuit which she teamed up with a black t-shirt. The diva tied her hair in a sleek bun and added silver hoop earrings to accessorise her look for the IOC session inauguration by PM Modi. She rounded off her look with a pair of black pumps.

For those unfamiliar with the IOC session, it serves as a platform where crucial decisions about the future of the Olympic Games are made. India was hosting this IOC session for the second time in nearly 40 years, with the first session taking place in Delhi in 1983 during the 86th meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the session in Mumbai on the same day.