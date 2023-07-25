Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati recently announced a bunch of collaborations with various production and media companies for his upcoming projects. He was seen at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, where he revealed that he will be collaborating with India's favourite Amar Chitra Katha comics for his dream project titled 'Hiranyakashyap'. The actor will be portraying the titular character in the mythological drama, which will be helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

Recently Rana took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the upcoming project which showcases Rana as the demon king Hiranyakashyap. Sharing the video, Rana's media house, Spirit Media wrote, "Patience is a virtue, but we promise it'll be worth the wait! The mythological LORE OF #Hiranyakashyap is going to be a monumental cinematic experience. Concept video coming out soon! ARE You ready to meet THE DEMON KING?"

Fans were quick to react to the glimpse as one user wrote "Waiting madly for this Project Sir Especially yourself as #Hiranyakashyap (fire emojis). Another user commented "Waiting for #hiranyakashyapa". Fans also appreciated the background music with chest-thumping beats playing in the video.

Spirit Media also shared another glimpse which showed Hiranyakashyap's character in deep penance, with the caption, "After Penance comes POWER! The announcement of one of our upcoming projects, #Hiranyakashyap at the #SDCC - San Diego Comic Con 2023, has got the fans buzzing! Inspired by the legendary Demon King from Amar Chitra Katha's comics. Brace yourselves for a mythological experience like never before!"

Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has joined forces with the Amar Chitra Katha Comics for Hiranyakashyap, as the actor revealed that this has been his dream for a very long time. Apart from this, Rana will also be seen in the Telugu historical action-drama series 'Lords of the Deccan', adapted from the Indian bestseller, ‘Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas’, written by Anirudh Kanisetti. 'Lords of the Deccan' will be premiering on Sony LIV.

