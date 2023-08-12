RAMYA KRISHNAN REVEALS REASONS FOR ENTERING TOLLYWOOD FROM KOLLYWOOD

Hyderabad: Actress Ramya Krishnan has revealed the reason behind entering Tollywood from Kollywood in the early days of her career. As part of the success of 'Jailer', she recently participated in an interview and made interesting comments on her career. She said, "I had to enter Tollywood after not getting the expected recognition in the Tamil film industry."

"I was not a great actress at the beginning of my career. In 1986, I acted in the Tamil film 'Modhal Vasantham'. After watching that movie, my mother asked, 'How did you continue as an actress for so long?' My role in that movie did not get any recognition. Even though the movie had great actors like Vasudevan and Sathyaraj, it didn't work for me at all. Also, many of the films I acted in failed at the box office. So, I entered the Telugu film industry. I decided to take advantage of every opportunity that came my way," said Ramya Krishnan.

Ramya Krishnan made her debut as an actress in Tamil with the film 'Velai Manasu'. She acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She also entertained the audience in the roles of heroine and anti-heroine. Films like 'Allari Mogudu', 'Major Chandrakanth', 'Allari Priyudu', 'Hello Brother', 'Bangarubullodu', 'Ammoru', 'Devullu', 'Annamayya' and 'Baahubali' brought her good name in Telugu.

Initially, she acted in glamorous roles, but later she proved her talent by acting in power-packed roles, which brought her due recognition. 'Baahubali' and Rajinikanth's 'Narasimha'. Neelambari's role in 'Narasimha' brought her laurels and as an anti-heroine, she excelled in the role.