RAMBAAN MOTION POSTER HINTS MOHANLAL AND JOSHIY ARE ALL SET FOR AN ADRENALINE PUMPING ACTION SPECTACLE

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is teaming up once again with acclaimed filmmaker Joshiy, this time for an action-packed film titled Rambaan. The movie, penned by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, was officially launched with a grand pooja in Kochi, and during the event, the makers unveiled the film's motion poster, offering a glimpse of what's in store for the audience.

The motion poster features an animated Mohanlal standing atop a vintage car, holding both a hammer and a gun, suggesting that Rambaan will be an adrenaline-pumping action spectacle. The imagery in the poster also captures the contrast between rural and urban settings. On one side, a rural area with thatched buildings is depicted, while the other showcases towering urban structures. Additionally, a signboard for the 'Ivy Gentlemen's Club' is visible. The central part of the poster features a bustling highway with speeding vehicles. The dominant use of dark and red hues effectively sets the tone for the movie.

Mohanlal, sharing the poster on his Instagram, expressed his excitement, saying, "Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R Singh! Your support means the world to us."

The cinematography for Rambaan will be handled by Sameer Thahir, while editing duties are entrusted to Vivek Harshan. The film's soundtrack will be composed by Vishnu Vijay. Rambaan is a joint venture by Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios. It is expected to commence production in mid-2024 and is scheduled for a 2025 release during the festive season of Vishu and Easter.