RAM GOPAL VARMA PENS TAKEAWAYS FROM ANIMAL SUCCESS WORST REVIEWED FILM BECOMING THE MOST WATCHED FILM IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, has been actively expressing his thoughts about Animal. Recently, he once again took to social media to share his insights into the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed film, which faced criticism for its portrayal of violence against women and perpetuating toxic masculinity.

Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has been a force at the global and Indian box office. The film, however, garnered mixed reactions due to its violent and misogynistic themes. Varma delved into the reasons behind its success and highlighted key observations from the film despite its critical reception.

Praising Animal, Varma's wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Now, with the arrival of ANIMAL, just like B.C. and A.D., the entire Indian film industry can be divided into two eras: pre-1.12.2023 and post-1.12.2023 🙏."

Varma categorised his 5 takeaways from Animal success into three sections: "For the CINEMA CRITICS of INDIA," "For the CINEMA PEOPLE of INDIA ," and "For the PEOPLE of INDIA."

In his post addressing the takeaways for the people of India from Animal, Ram Gopal Varma initiated with, "1. Indians have evolved from the perspectives of their predecessors. 2. If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture , ANIMAL has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art ."

Further discussing the colossal success of Animal, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide within eight days and surpassed Rs 660.89 crore in nine days, Varma emphasized that the film's triumph underscored that "animals are hidden in all of us." RGV acknowledged the widespread love and reverence for Sandeep Reddy Vanga, an unconventional yet esteemed director.

Continuing his insights, Varma elaborated, "3. Every Indian's exposure to fellow citizens' hidden facets has increased. 4. The overwhelming box office figures signify a newfound admiration for an unconventional director (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). 5. There's a realization among Indians of collective growth."