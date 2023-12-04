Hyderabad: The recent release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has left the internet abuzz with diverse opinions. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has expressed his clear admiration for Vanga's work, applauding how it's shaken the industry. Through a comprehensive social media post, Varma highlighted that Vanga achieved something akin to acclaimed filmmakers like Adrian Lyne, known for movies such as Lolita and Fatal Attraction.

Drawing parallels between Vanga's work and the thought-provoking films of Lyne, Varma emphasized that Animal succeeds in sparking vehement debates and disagreements among audiences regarding its essence. He lauded Vanga for not just creating a movie but crafting a "SOCIAL STATEMENT."

In his review, Varma likened Vanga's impact to that of legendary directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg. He predicted enduring discussions and potential cultural shifts post the film's theatrical run, attributing this to Vanga's unapologetic honesty in shedding light on societal hypocrisies.

Ahead of film's release, comparisons were drawn between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ram Gopal Varma by S.S Rajamouli, acknowledging their ability to challenge conventional filmmaking norms and norms. Varma echoed this sentiment in his review, praising Vanga for dismantling the established rules of conventional cinema.

Animal has made a significant impact on the global box office, earning a remarkable $42.1 million after its release across 38 territories. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

Navigates a narrative centered on the strained relationship between Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Certified with an 'A' rating by the CBFC prior to its release, Animal stands as a collaborative production by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film hit screens on December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam alongside Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur headlined by Vicky Kaushal.