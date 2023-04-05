Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni, who is expecting her first child with husband Ram Charan, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her baby shower celebrations. Upasana in her most recent video, which she posted on Wednesday shared pictures and videos of the event. The expecting mother can be seen twinning in white with her star husband Ram Charan. Upasana and Ram Charan can also be seen cutting the cake together in the video.

Another video shows the soon-to-be mother posing with her girl squad. Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote: 'I'm incredibly appreciative of your love. Thank you, Sindoori Reddy and Anushpala Kamineni, my sweet sisters, for the best baby shower.' The white-themed baby shower ceremony was held on a beach in Dubai.

Everything about their baby shower was perfect, from a custom cake to tiny baby accessories. For the occasion, Upasana made a statement with her easygoing white lace dress, while Ram Charan opted for a white shirt and trousers. The couple is pure goals and can be seen spending quality time together.

Upasana recently spoke about her late pregnancy after ten years of marriage and claimed that it was a mutual decision. She continued by saying that in spite of intense pressure from their families and society, they stood by their decision. Ram Charan and Upasana have been happily married for ten years and are expecting their first child soon. The couple also celebrated their babymoon in the United States in March.

Ram Charan and Upasana visited Los Angeles for their babymoon. Sharing pictures of their babymoon, Upasana wrote: 'Mr. C.'s time out for us. Sneak Peek baby moon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me and watching. Ticking it off my bucket list.' The couple was in town for the Golden Globes and the Oscars, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.

