Hyderabad: Upasana Konidela, the wife of actor Ram Charan, has posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of moments before the birth of their daughter. Taking to Instagram Stories, Upasana re-shared a photo of Ram relishing coffee and cookies as he awaits the birth of their daughter. She also shared a video of herself from the day she gave birth to their first child.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela shares video of moments before 'little princess arrived'

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen posing with Sindoori Reddy. It is a collage shared originally by Sindoori. Sharing the picture, Upasana wrote: "Just before the little princess arrived. Meanwhile, Sindoori had captioned the photo: "Lots of coffee and cookies.. as we waited for (baby emoticon)."

Prior to this, Upasana had re-posted both a video shared by her friend Meha Patel on Instagram Stories on Sunday, in which she can be seen sitting in a wheelchair while a group of physicians and nurses chat with her. Upasana was taken into the delivery room and on the way she interacted with healthcare experts and her pals in the video. "Upsi, the very few times you have tears in your eyes," her friend remarked as Upasana smiled being taken to the delivery room.

"You guys are my happy, what is that, my laughing gas," Upasana murmured, holding her forehead. The video concluded with Ram Charan stepping in front of Upasana. He turned around and smiled as Meha called his name. Meha posted the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "And just like that, this happie pill goes in for birthing. Congratulations, my dears." She has both Upasana and Ram tagged in the post. Upasana re-shared the post, writing, "5 days ago. The happiest time of our lives! I'm surrounded by a lot of love (red heart emoji)."

Ram and Upasana became parents to a baby girl on June 20, 2023. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snapshot of them holding their newborn. "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one," she wrote, adding "Thank you so much for all of your love and blessings.@alwaysrhyme @alwaysramcharan."

