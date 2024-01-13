Hyderabad: Telugu people have always regarded the festival of Sankranti as a momentous occasion, symbolising harvest, kites, sweets, and new beginnings. On Saturday, RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her social media handle to share a series of visuals showcasing their festive celebrations.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Instagram Story

Taking to her Instagram Story, Upasana treated her fans to several glimpses of the Sankranti festivities. The first picture showcased their beautifully adorned home with an array of flowers. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "For all u foodies out there Stay tuned!!!," followed by a hug and a heart face emoji. The rest of the visuals showed the food preparation.

On the same day, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara, were spotted at Hyderabad airport before their departure to Bengaluru. The journey was accompanied by their beloved pet dog, Rhythm. Furthermore, actor Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, from his previous marriage with Renu Desai, were also papped at the airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ram Charan and his family could be seen arriving at the airport in a luxury brown car. Upasana was the first to come out of the car, followed by her husband who was seen carrying their daughter in his arms. For the journey, Ram Charan sported a black kurta paired with grey pants, stylishly complemented by black sunglasses and a matching cap. Upasana, on the other hand, opted for a chic grey blazer paired with matching jeans.

Recent reports suggest that Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Arjun, along with their respective family members and relatives, have all embarked on their journey to Bengaluru to partake in the Sankranti festivities. In another video, Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife Renu Desai's kids - son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya were also spotted at the airport, which added further excitement to the atmosphere.