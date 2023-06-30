Hyderabad: Superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who welcomed their first child on June 20, are all set to celebrate the naming ceremony of their baby girl on Friday. Family members, friends, as well as fans of the superstar have given the new star kid a warm welcome to the world. And now, reports suggest that billionaire Mukesh Ambani has gifted the child a special gift worth a whopping amount.

As per reports, Mukesh Ambani and his family have given a gold cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter. The gold cradle is reportedly worth more than lakhs. The baby girl's naming ceremony will take place among family members on June 30 as per customs. The event will take place at Upasana's maternal home. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the celebrity wife gave a glimpse at the preparations for the naming ceremony celebrations. The event will be attended by the entire family. Several celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the celebration and bless the couple's daughter.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana gives sneak peek into daughter's naming ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana exchanged vows on June 14, 2012, and they have been faithful to one another ever since. In December 2022, the couple made their pregnancy public. In the meantime, on the movie front, Ram Charan will co-star with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in filmmaker Shankar's forthcoming action movie Game Changer. Game Changer will be released in three languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The movie also features SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the movie is yet to be announced.