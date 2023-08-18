RAM CHARAN VIJAY SETHUPATHI GEARING UP FOR EPIC FACE OFF DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: For quite some time, it has been reported that Ram Charan is scheduled to work with Buchi Babu Sana on an upcoming movie. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play a pivotal role in the film. Hene, marking their first time pairing on screen.

As per reports, Ram Charan is scheduled to work with Buchi Babu Sana on an upcoming movie. More information about the probable partnership and its cast appears to be emerging as both are expected to begin filming in January of next year. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will also play a key role in the film.

As the production of their film will begin early next year, there has been even more interesting news regarding the film's cast. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play a pivotal role in the film. The Vikram actor is all set to play the film's primary antagonist.

Vijay has already portrayed negative roles opposite some of the country's finest talents. The actor has competed against everyone from Thalapathy Vijay to Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Haasan. Whenever Vijay Sethupathi has played a villain, he has provided stiff competition and held his own regardless of who he is facing.

If the reports are true, we would get to see the powerful partnership of Ram Charan and Vijay Sethupathi as protagonist and antagonist, respectively, on the big screen. Another intriguing piece of news is that the film's music will be directed by A R Rahman. The addition of A R Rahman to the cast surely increases the bar for the film.

According to reports, the film would be co-produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar's Sukumar Writings production brand. The film is a pan-Indian mass entertainer. The RRR fame actor has managed to win over fans across the country with his stint with Rajamouli.

Going forward, Ram's future ventures will try to capitalise on the nationwide fan base. Ram also has another intriguing project, Game Changer, in the works with S Shankar.

