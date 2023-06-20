RAM CHARAN UPASANAS JUST BORN TAKES OVER SOCIAL MEDIA AS SAMANTHA KIARA ADVANI AND OTHERS POUR LOVE ON MEGA PRINCESS

Hyderabad: RRR fame actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday. A medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital confirmed the child's arrival. The update has left fans and members of the film industry elated with many taking to social media to wish the first-time parents on the joyous occasion of the birth of their baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kiara Advani reacted to the news. Congratulations my dearest RC and Upsi. God bless your precious angel!! Can't wait to meet her." Similarly, an ecstatic Rakul Preet also shared a sweet message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote: "Wohooooo congratulationssss @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela ! May she be blessed with all the love n joy."

With scores of wishes pouring in, actor Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, also extended her warm wishes to the new parents. Her message read: "Congratulations Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on the arrival of your little princess!! Loads of love. Upsi you are going to thoroughly enjoy her."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a lovely picture of the power couple, writing: "So so happy for the both of you. Can't wait to meet the little princess."

Actor Nani took to twitter to congratulate the couple on becoming parents. he tweeted: "Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela and @KChiruTweets gaaru and the entire family on the arrival of a baby girl. God bless the little one ♥️"

Fellow Tollywood actor Allu Arjun tweeted: "Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakonidela for the precious new arrival . Super happy for proud grand parents @KChiruTweets & Surekha garu . #megaprincess"

Ram and Upasana married on June 14, 2012, and they have been together through thick and thin ever since. The power couple announced their pregnancy in the December of 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani.

