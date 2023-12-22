RAM CHARAN UPASANA KONIDELA MEET MAHARASHTRA CM EKNATH SHINDE ACTOR EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR EXCEPTIONAL HOSPITALITY OFFERED TO THEM

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the celebrated actor from the Oscar-winning film RRR, was recently spotted in Mumbai during his visit to the Mahalaxmi Temple. On Friday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a photo featuring himself, alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and their respective families.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Ram Charan, with utmost respect and gratitude, expressed his appreciation for the exceptional hospitality and warmth offered by the 'Honorable Chief Minister Garu', Shrikanth Shinde Garu, and the vibrant people of Maharashtra.

In the shared snapshot, Ram Charan can be seen exchanging warm greetings with the Chief Minister, while being accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela. Opting for a casual yet sophisticated ensemble, the RRR actor chose to wear a blue denim shirt paired with black trousers, effortlessly complemented by black-framed spectacles.

His post garnered an overflow of affectionate responses from his adoring fans in the comment section, with an abundance of red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Our idol RC." Another wrote, "My favourite."

Shifting the focus to his professional endeavours, it is noteworthy that Ram Charan's next project is the highly anticipated action thriller film titled Game Changer. Kiara Advani has been cast opposite him in this exciting venture. Helmed by Shankar, the film promises to bring together the elements of action, drama and contemporary politics and is set to hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, marking its pan-India release.

The production of this motion picture is jointly undertaken by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. As eager fans await further details, including the official release date of Game Changer, the anticipation surrounding his upcoming cinematic endeavour continues to grow.