Hyderabad: Ram Charan is among the most-loved stars in both Telugu-speaking states but RRR certainly helped his fan following swell across the nation and beyond. Ever since Golden Globes win for Naatyu Naatu, there has been hardly any day when team RRR is not all over social media. The popularity of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR increased by many folds and IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list is proof of the same.

In February IMDb launched the Popular Indian Celebrities feature is known. IMDb, the popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, releases a list of Indian stars trending globally. For this week, Ram Charan has topped the list of Popular Indian Celebrities followed by Deepika Padukone on second and Ali Bhatt on third position.

Actor Nimrat Kaur secured the 4th position while Priya Banerjee featured on the 5th spot. Ram Cahran's RRR co-star Jr. NTR is on the sixth position in IMDb's list of Popular Indian Celebrities. The list also includes Shah Rukh Khan, Surveen Chawla, Raashi Khanna, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

READ | Did you know, Ram Charan and Upasana carry their portable temple to LA for Oscars?

Ram Charan's wife also shared the list on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Currently trending in my life as well #1." followed by wink emoji and smiley. For unversed, Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, is due around July.

Ram Charan tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list; wife Upasana gushes 'trending in my life as well'

Meanwhile, after attending Oscars 2023 Ram Charan is back on the sets of his upcoming film RC15. Helmed by Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. Ram Charan is busy shooting a dance sequence choreographed by Prabhudeva who surprised him with Naatu Naatu dance performance as he returned to RC15 shoot.