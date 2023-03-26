Hyderabad: Ram Charan is currently soaking in the global success of RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt. With the Oscar win, the actor has now become a global phenomenon. Back in India, the Telugu star was showered with rose petals a day ahead of his birthday on the sets of his untitled upcoming film, tentatively named RC15.

On the sets, the cast of RC15 celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake amid showers of rose petals. On the internet, a number of photos from the birthday celebration have gone viral in which ram Charan can be seen cutting the cake together with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, RC15 director S. Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and other members of the project.

As Ram Charan and Kiara Advani finished filming a song sequence for the high-budget movie, the RC 15 crew organised a surprise birthday celebration for the star. The RRR actor is pictured wearing a casual sky-blue shirt, and bold sunglasses, flaunting his new golden-highlighted hairstyle. Kiara, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a casual ensemble as she wore a white crop top with blue denim. Another image depicts Ram Charan's special entrance, as he is welcomed with flower petals, applause, and dhol.

Speaking of the movie, the Magadheera actor is slated to portray an IAS officer with anger issues. In the movie, Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan. S J Suryah, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, too has a significant role to play. RC15 marks the first time collaboration of director Shankar and the Yevadu actor.

