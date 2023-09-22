RAM CHARAN SHARES MONTAGE OF FATHER CHIRANJEEVI AS TOLLYWOOD MEGASTAR COMPLETES 45 YEARS IN FILM BUSINESS

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi completed a glorious 45 years in the film Industry. His proud son RRR fame actor Ram Charan on the special occasion dropped a collage of the superstar with a special message. He lauded Chiranjeevi for his illustrious career, beginning with his debut in Pranam Khareedu and continuing to deliver excellent performances all through the years.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan thanked his father, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, on his 45th year in the industry. The Magadheera actor also praised his father for inspiring millions with his on-screen ability as well as his humanitarian endeavours off-screen. Chiranjeevi, who has appeared in over 150 Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films, is widely regarded as one of the most successful and important performers in Telugu cinema history.

Ram Charan, the adoring son of the legendary Megastar Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter to commemorate his father's extraordinary 45-year career in Tollywood with a heartfelt message that read: "Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema!❤️ What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances😍 You continue to inspire millions both with your on screen performances and your off screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion…"