Hyderabad: Superstar Ram Charan has completed 16 years in the film industry this month. To mark the occasion, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni took to her social media handle to celebrate the RRR actor's 16th anniversary in films. Upasana shared a collage of Ram Charan in his different looks from his movies.

Sharing the collage on her Instagram Story, Upasana wrote, "Sweet sixteen." Meanwhile, Ram Charan's blockbuster movie Rangasthalam, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been re-released in theatres in selected areas on September 27 to mark the occasion of his 16th anniversary in films. The locations where the movie has been released include Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Ananthpur, and Hyderabad. A special poster was made to mark the announcement.

Ram Charan marks 16th anniversary in films, wife Upasana Kamineni shares endearing post: 'Sweet sixteen'

Fans of the actors are super excited after hearing the news. Reacting to the announcement of the re-release of Rangasthalam, a fan commented, "The Celebrations Getting Bigger & Bigger On the eve of @AlwaysRam's wonderful 16th birthday." Another commented, "It's time for another MASS BLAST in theatres with Charan Garu's Journey in Cinema."

The action drama Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar, hit the theatres in 2018. The film became one of the most successful movies in Telugu, bringing in about Rs 216 crore nett at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 60 crore. The action-packed flick was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Audiography and was named in the list of 25 Greatest Telugu Films Of The Decade. Besides actors Ram Charan and Samantha, the movie also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.