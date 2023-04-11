RAM CHARAN DROPS VACAY PICS WITH WIFE UPASANA KAMINENI FANS SAY PERFECT EXAMPLE OF RAB NE BANA DI JODI

Hyderabad: RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt, fame Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a carousel post. The actor dropped beautiful vacation pictures on his official Instagram handle with a blue heart in the caption. In the first picture, the Naatu Naatu actor can be seen with his wife in yacht against a scenic background, all in hues of blue. On the other hand, the second picture is him standing alone in a lawn with his back facing the camera.

As soon as the actor posted the pictures online, his fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented: 'This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi' (with a heart emoji). Another fan wrote: 'Power Couple.' 'Omggg .. amazing pics anna ram Charan ❤️ eagerly waiting for junior charan❤️or junior upasana,' wrote a social media user.

Ram Charan is hands down a doting husband. He has time and again proved his love for his wife as he never shies away from taking her to any event he goes to. Upasana had even accompanied the Telugu star to the Oscars, where his last release won an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu for the original score. Now the couple is expecting their first child after ten years of marriage and is all set to enter this new phase of their life with utmost love and positivity. Earlier, Upasana and her husband, actor Ram Charan, celebrated their baby shower in Dubai over the weekend.

