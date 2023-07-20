Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana is celebrating her 40th birthday on July 20. To mark her special day, the actor-husband took to his social media handle and shared an unseen video of their daughter Klin Kaara, who they welcomed on June 20 of this year. The RRR actor showered his wife with affection and penned down a heartfelt note, along with the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one-month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift." In the video, Upasana can be heard saying, "Eight months was a breeze. I can't move. I'm just getting emotional with everything. I just feel being a mom completes me. So, many people will love this child unconditionally. It comes with so many true good feelings from everyone. And I think that's something so so beautiful. And Im really thankful and grateful for it."

Talking about her child, she said, "I want my child to become part of the Chenchus. I don't want any tags behind the child. I think that they should earn their title. It should come with no pressure but hard work and those are very very important to imbibe in your child's upbringing. Every moment in life should be cherished and I think we should value all the happy times we have together."

Ram Charan, on the other hand, said, "I guess everything finds its own place in time and this baby found its time then. And it happened. It was very tense, it had to be done properly. But, I think the second baby comes out is when I think I'm going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process."

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Ram Charan will next be seen alongside Bollywood actor Kiara Advani for the first time in Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the Telugu-language political action thriller is slated to be released next year.