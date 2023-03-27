Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday today. As he turned a year older, the actor and producer was showered with birthday wishes by several celebrities on social media. Leading birthday wishes for Ram Charan are his megastar father Chiranjeevi and Rangasthalam co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared an endearing picture wherein he is seen showering love on Ram Charan. The picture shared by the megastar features him kissing Ram Charan on the cheek. Wishing Charan on his birthday, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday!! 🎉💐."

Family aside, Samantha was among the first celebrities to wish Ram Charan on social media. The actor took to Instagram Stories to wish Ram Charan on his birthday. Sharing a picture of dapper looking RRR star, Samantha penned a heartfelt birthday wish and wrote, "An extraordinary journey and you are just getting started. Always kind, always respectful, you are a class of your own #alwaysramcharan happy birthday."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens birthday wish for Ram Charan

Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Ram Charan in Dhruva and Bruce Lee: The Fighter, also took to Instagram Stories to wish the actor on his birthday. Sharing a picture with Ram Charan from Dhruva shoot diaries, Rakul wrote: "Happy happy happy birthday you global star Charan! Wishing you all the success, health, growth and lots of chilling time."

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Ram Charan on birthday

Meanwhile, the makers of Ram Charan's upcoming film RC15 made the celebration double with the release of film's motion title. Helmed by Shankar the film is titled Game Changer. Charan aside, the political action drama also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.