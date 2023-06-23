Hyderabad: The newly blessed parents Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela made their first public appearance with their newborn girl on Friday as they take their daughter home. Ram was greeted with loud cheers from his fans as he walked out of the hospital holding his newborn daughter. He then gave the infant to Upasana, and they posed for photos for the paparazzi who were waiting for the couple at the entrance.

In the pictures, Ram was seen in a white shirt paired with blue jeans and wore sunglasses. Upasana was wearing a floral maxi dress, and the infant was swaddled in white. Ram thanked his fans and well-wishers for their blessings while addressing the media. He also expressed his gratitude to the hospital's medical staff for taking good care of his wife and the baby.

Ram and Upasana welcomed their daughter early on Tuesday morning. The good news was first shared by Ram's father, superstar Chiranjeevi on his social media handle. He wrote in his post, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Several celebrities from the Telugu film industry have visited the new parents in the hospital ever since the baby was born. Since then, pictures of Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind, Allu Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, and Niharika Konidela among others have been surfacing on social media.