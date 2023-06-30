Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle on Friday and finally revealed the name of his grandchild - Klin Kaara Konidela. Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently welcomed their daughter and celebrated her naming ceremony in Hyderabad. Sharing photos from the grand event, the new parents revealed to their fans that the name of their baby girl is inspired by the Hindu text Lalita Sahasranama.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a picture of the family from the naming ceremony without revealing the baby's face. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela'. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name 'Klin Kaara' .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up.. Enchanted! @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela."

On the other hand, Upasana also shared the same post on her Instagram handle with the same caption and added, "A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents." Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Kleenkara konidela. Glad that you have chosen a Goddess name." Another user commented, "Happy Parenting to New Parents & Grandparents." One more commented, "So beautiful name." A fan wrote, "Welcome Little Princess Klin Kaara Konidela." While others filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana gives sneak peek into daughter's naming ceremony, Ambanis gift their child a golden cradle

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14 in 2012. The couple made their pregnancy public in December 2022 and welcomed their baby girl on June 20.