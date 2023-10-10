RAKUL PREET SINGH GOES AWW AS BOYFRIEND JACKKY BHAGNANI EXTENDS BIRTHDAY WISH FILLED WITH LOVE AND NOSTALGIA

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to extend birthday wish to his actor girlfriend, Rakul Preet Singh. As Rakul celebrated her 33rd birthday today, Jackky shared heartfelt message filled with love and nostalgia. The couple frequently captivate fans with their affectionate public appearances and charming chemistry.

On the occasion of Rakul's 33rd birthday, Jackky shared a heartwarming video compilation of their most treasured moments together. This video, set to the soulful notes of Lauv's I Like Me Better, was a visual journey through their various adventures, vacations, outings, and public appearances.

In his caption accompanying the video, Jackky Bhagnani expressed his love for Rakul. He didn't just consider her his companion but also his confidant, partner-in-crime, and the person who fills his life with boundless love and laughter. Jackky offered heartfelt birthday wishes, expressing his desire for all her dreams to come true and for her to receive nothing but the absolute best that life has to offer.

Rakul was quick to reciprocate love coming her way and responded to this loving birthday tribute with an equally heartwarming message, exclaiming, "Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!" along with red heart emojis, conveying her gratitude and appreciation.

On the eve of Rakul's birthday, they were spotted leaving a café after a romantic midnight dinner date, carrying a large bunch of balloons in elegant silver and rose gold hues, exemplifying their celebration of this special day in a stylish and loving manner.