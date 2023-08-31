RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 SARA ALI KHAN ALLU SNEHA REDDY CELEBRATE RAKHI WITH THEIR LITTLE ONES

Hyderabad: As sisters and brothers celebrate the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, dedicating their bond of love and affection between them, celebrities have been offering glimpses of their celebrations and extended best wishes on this special day.

From actors Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor to Allu Sneha Reddy have taken to social media to express their affection and gratitude to their loved ones for the unwavering care and support which they have bestowed upon them.

Taking to Instagram, actor Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy dropped a picture featuring their two kids - son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Rakhi #2023 (and attached a red heart emoji)." Soon after the picture was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section with one commenting, "SO Cute. Happy Rakshabandhan." While other users filled the comment section of the post with love emojis.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, took to her Instagram Stories and posted an adorable photo of the Rakhi celebration with her family. In the picture, she can be seen with her dearest siblings Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Hum paanch saat(h) hai."

Khushi Kapoor, late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, also took to her Instagram Stories and reshared her cousin Arjun Kapoor's post captioned as "@khushi05k & The excitement for the envelope!!!" Responding to his post, she wrote, "Happy Rakhi (while attaching three white heart emoticons)."

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and several other brilliant personalities celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones.

