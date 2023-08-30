RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 AKSHAY KUMAR ANANYA PANDAY ZOYA AKHTAR SHOWER LOVE ON SIBLINGS WITH THROWBACK PICTURES

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and director Zoya Akhtar took to their respective social media handles to share the deep love and affection between their siblings. Earlier in the day, celebs including Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sanjay Dutt among others have also showered their love upon siblings on this auspicious day.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar dropped a throwback picture with his sister Alka Bhatia, referring to her as his 'pillar of strength'. Sharing the picture, the Khiladi actor wrote in the caption, "If you are with me then everything is fine in life. My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan."

Soon after he shared his post, social media users flocked to the comment section and showered them with lots of love and affection. A netizen wrote, "Always Love You My Khiladi King @akshaykumar Sir." Another wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan Akshay sir and to your sister... May God Bless You both." One more wrote, "Happy Raksha bandhan to All beautiful souls." While his fans filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Director Zoya Akhtar posted a picture with her brother Farhan Akhtar and wrote, "An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it. Love you the most. Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar."

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a childhood picture with her cousin Ahaan Panday. Both of them looked adorable as they shared a cute hug with each other. Sharing their cute photo, Ananya wrote, "Happy Rakhi Ahaaani, I love you forever (and attached a red heart emoji). She also tagged him in her story. On the work front, Ananya recently appeared alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She will next appear in the web series Call Me Bae.

