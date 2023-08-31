Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rajkumar Rao, one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry, is well-known for his adaptability and willingness to take on a variety of roles and genres. Rajkummar Rao's success in the film industry can largely be ascribed to his wise choice of interesting and versatile screenplays.

On the occasion of his birthday today (August 31), let's have a look at his incredible works.

Rajkummar Rao's commitment and acting talent are amply displayed in the excellent movie Trapped. He plays the role of Shaurya, a man who gets trapped in a flat without access to food, water, or electricity. This survival thriller is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was released in 2016.

The actor's performance in the 2018 film Stree, served as evidence of his acting prowess. He portrayed Vicky, a skillful tailor in a small town troubled by the legend of a mysterious female ghost in this horror-comedy movie.

The movie Judgementall Hai Kya showcases Rajkummar Rao's versatility as an actor, yet again. He portrays the role of Keshav in this psychological thriller-comedy, who is caught in a convoluted and enigmatic plot with Kangana Ranaut's character.

One of Rajkummar Rao's notable films so far in his career is Badhaai Do, in which he portrayed the role of Shardul Thakur, a gay police officer. The emotional struggle Shardul experienced while navigating the nuances of his sexual orientation and hiding it from his family and society was remarkably depicted by the actor.

It is true that CityLights is a profoundly emotional movie, and Rajkummar Rao gives an exceptionally moving performance. In this emotive drama, he portrays Deepak Singh, a guy who moves to Mumbai with his family from a rural hamlet in pursuit of a better life.

