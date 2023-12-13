Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth's film Jailer has captured the hearts of millions of fans and cinema enthusiasts. It comes as no surprise that this movie has secured the seventh spot in the top 10 Google search movies. Rajinikanth, known for his powerful performances and charismatic screen presence, has delivered yet another breathtaking portrayal in Jailer, which has amassed over Rs 600 crore at the box office worldwide.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, production house Sun Pictures shared Jailer's poster, featuring Rajinikanth, along with the details that read, "#7 in top 10 Googled movies. Only movie in the top 10 'near me' search." The Alappara theme by Anirudh Ravichander is played as the background music of the post.

The action film Jailer showcases Rajinikanth's versatility as an actor, as he effortlessly transitions between intense action sequences and heart-wrenching emotional moments. With stunning visuals, a gripping storyline, and an exceptional ensemble cast, Jailer has become a cinematic masterpiece. The megastar's larger-than-life persona in Jailer has solidified its position as a must-watch movie, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of cinephiles everywhere.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer delves into the shadowy aspects of society and the unclear boundaries between right and wrong. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan all play significant roles alongside Rajinikanth in this movie. Shiva Rajkumar, the son of the late Kannada superstar Rajkumar, makes his Tamil debut in Jailer. The movie was released on August 10 in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, and features special appearances by actor Jackie Shroff and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, enhancing the star-studded cast.