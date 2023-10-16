Hyderabad: Screen icon Rajinikanth has sent his heartfelt wishes for the success of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo, which is undeniably one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil movies of the year. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo boasts an ensemble cast featuring well-known names like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and more. With the film's release date set for October 19, the anticipation surrounding Leo continues to grow.

According to reports, superstar Rajinikanth has extended his best wishes for the upcoming film by Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay. During a media interaction in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, the iconic actor was queried about his thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. In response, Rajinikanth expressed his heartfelt sentiments by stating: "Miga periya vetri adayanamnnu ennodiya vazhthukkal; antha padam miga periya vetri adayanam nnu naan Aandavana vendikkaren (I wish the film is a massive success; I pray to God that the film gets a gigantic triumph)"

This collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay marks their second venture together, following their successful action film Master in 2021. The film's musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the project is backed by the production house Seven Screen Studio. Manoj Paramahamsa is in charge of cinematography, while Lokesh Kanagaraj's frequent collaborator, Philomin Raj, takes care of the editing.

Following Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to work with Rajinikanth in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. This project is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Furthermore, the film will see the talented stunt duo Anbariv taking charge of the action direction. Although there's considerable excitement about these upcoming projects, specific details remain undisclosed at this time.