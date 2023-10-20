RAJINIKANTH WISHES GRAND SUCCESS FOR GANAPATH TIGER SHROFF SAYS IT MEANS THE WORLD TO US

Hyderabad: Screen icon Rajinikanth has extended his heartfelt wishes to Tiger Shroff and the entire team of the movie Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, hoping for its great success. Ganapath, featuring Tiger and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, hit the screens today and has already garnered positive reviews.

Adding buzz around the Ganapath release, Rajinikanth took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and conveyed his best wishes, saying, "My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you, and wishing the film a grand success." Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is a presentation by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Soon after Rajinikanth wished great success for Ganapath, Tiger also took to social media and thanked the superstar for his generous words. "Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect," wrote Tiger on X.

Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, who recently shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer, also thanked him for extending support to Ganapath. "Thallaiva Rajini Sir, thanks for supporting my family... my love and respects to you and your family always, my brother ♥️," wrote Jackie in his post.

Following the initial screenings on Friday, numerous social media users took to the microblogging site X to express their admiration for the film. Some praised Ganapath as "futuristic," while others commended its exceptional action sequences. One user stated, "#Ganapath thrusts #Bollywood into a futuristic world with vigor. #TigerShroff excels in his element, and #KritiSanon once again demonstrates how a heroine can shine in a male-centric storyline. Director #VikasBahl's narrative encounters a few minor hiccups along the way, but the end result is an unprecedented spectacle for #Indian #cinema."