Bengaluru: Superstar Rajinikanth recently made a nostalgic visit to bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Donning a white kurta and surrounded by police security, Rajinikanth graced the depot and warmly interacted with his devoted fans. The superstar also generously posed for photographs with the BMTC staff members.

Interestingly, prior to his debut as an actor in K Balachander's directorial film Apoorva Ragangal in 1975, Rajinikanth had served as a bus conductor at this very depot. During his earlier years, he not only manned the ticket counters but also dabbled in theater, showcasing and nurturing the artistic flair during his free hours.

Encouraged by his friend Raj Bahadur, Rajinikanth embarked on a journey that led him to acting school, culminating in his life-changing role in Apoorva Ragangal, sharing the screen with the talented Kamal Haasan.

Following his short yet poignant visit to the depot that holds a significant place in his personal history, Rajinikanth proceeded to pay homage at the Raghavendra Swami Math in Bengaluru. A long-time devotee of Raghavendra, he portrayed the revered Hindu saint in his 100th cinematic endeavor titled Sri Raghavendra.

While Jailer enjoys an enduring run in theaters, Rajinikanth has already delved into his next project, tentatively named Thalaivar 170. Backed by Lyca Productions, the film boasts the directorial prowess of National Award-winner TJ Gnanavel. This highly anticipated project kick-started its filming process in Chennai last week. The makers have enlisted Anirudh Ravichander to compose the score, although other details pertaining to the project are being kept under wraps.

