RAJINIKANTH TAKES BREAK FROM LAL SALAAM SHOOT TO PAY OBEISANCE AT ANNAMALAIYAR TEMPLE

Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth paid obeisance at the famous Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu. In the busy schedule of his shooting for his forthcoming movie Lal Salaam, the actor took a break from work and visited the temple to seek blessings. Despite being a celebrity, he showed simplicity by going to a temple and praying to the deity like a commoner.

A number of images and video clips of the megastar have been doing the rounds on social media and soon went viral. The actor simply donned a light brown T-shirt and dhoti without adding any accessories to the ensemble. A few people gathered in the temple to catch a glimpse of the actor as he entered the holy shrine.

The Kabali actor visited the shrine while filming for his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial movie Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth is portraying an extended cameo in the movie which went on floors earlier this year. Rajini's first look as Moideen Bhai from Lal Salaam was highly criticized by fans for poor quality.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia has THIS to say on Rajinikanth's 'thoughtful' gift

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently in Mumbai where he shot Lal Salaam for nearly a week. The actor also filmed with renowned cricketer Kapil Dev, who is said to have a guest appearance in the movie. Rajinikanth shared a photo of himself and Kapil Dev while they were filming in Mumbai. Aishwarya is back in the director's seat after a gap of seven years. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres later this year.