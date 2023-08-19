Hyderabad: Hukum - Thalaivar Alapparai song from Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first-ever South Indian track to reach the No.1 position on Spotify in India, Sun Pictures announced, on Saturday.

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer, shared a tweet teasing the song that had climbed to the top spot. This marks a historic moment as Hukum from Jailer is the first South Indian song to accomplish this feat. Later on, the studio released an image confirming that the song Hukum - Thalaivar Alapparai from Jailer had topped the chart on the music and podcast platform.

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth had been to Uttar Pradesh for the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow on Saturday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the superstar for the movie screening. Before the screening, Rajinikanth had also met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

The pictures of Rajinikanth's visit were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the official handle of Governor of Uttar Pradesh. One of the images shows Rajinikanth sharing a warm moment with Governor Patel. In another image, Rajinikanth and Anandiben Patel are seen engaged in a discussion. The Kollywood superstar is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had been to Ranchi. The star visited the Chhinnamasta Temple there on Friday and offered payers, besides spending an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. He also met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

Jailer is having an impressive box office run since its release on Aug 10, 2023. The action comedy entered the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. The film's nine-day total collection stood at Rs 245.85 crore nett (till August 18) in India. Rajini aside, Jailer also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff added oodles of star power to the impressive ensemble for Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial.

