Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth returned to the big screen after a gap of two years with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, breaking all previous box office records. The superstar's latest release gathering over Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide is evident enough that nothing can beat the stardom of this enduring legend. While the pan-Indian film continues to receive an astounding amount of support from the audience, Rajinikanth celebrated Jailer's success with his crew in Chennai.

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his spiritual journey in the Himalayas and joined his crew in celebrating Jailer's success. Nelson, the director of Jailer, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Krishnan, and other members of the production and direction teams also joined the celebration. Together with his crew, the 72-year-old superstar cut the cake surrounded by happy faces and cheers.

Jailer has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of this year. The action comedy is receiving huge collections in India in places including Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. And Nelson, who was reeling from the failure of Beast, has now got a huge career boost with Jailer's success.

While Jailer continues to create weaves at the box office, Rajinikanth's next with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel is all set to roll from today onwards. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Sharwanand in pivotal roles. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.