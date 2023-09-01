Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which hit the theatres worldwide on August 10, has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has amassed more than Rs 328 crore nett in India in just 22 days and is on pace to earn Rs 650 crore worldwide. On Thursday, a film trade analyst took to social media to reveal that Rajinikanth is currently the highest-paid actor in India.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a picture of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth, and tweeted, "Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

Manobala compared the success of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer with his box office failure of Vijay-starrer Beast in another tweet. He wrote. "Yet another day. Yet another proof that Beast is disaster. No cheque was given after Beast release to Vijay. But, superstar Rajinikanth received profit sharing cheque of ₹100 crores for Jailer. Real SUCCESS speaks for itself. At the same time, Nelson too proved how much capable he is with a fantastic comeback film. Same director, different results."

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie also features veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff in special appearances.

