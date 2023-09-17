Hyderabad: Currently enjoying the success of his most recent movie, Jailer, Rajinikanth was sighted at the Coimbatore airport. The renowned actor briefly spoke with the media as well on his arrival. The superstar is in Coimbatore to attend a family event. The actor greeted and and smiled at him admirers after having found himself surrounded by his fans.

During the brief interaction with media professionals, Rajini revealed that he had intended to meet former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu but had to postpone it because of a family function. He also talked about his upcoming film. Spilling the beans Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Rajini said that production will start once he finishes his work on Sun Pictures' Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth had previously been seen leaving the Chennai airport, where he had talked about about his trip to Coimbatore for a family event to a news agency. He apologised for missing the chance to see former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu because of the family occasion. He claimed, "I was about to meet former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, but due to family function it didn't happen."

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer. The actioner has proven to be a huge hit, breaking several records. It made more than Rs 340 crore in India and an astonishing Rs 590 crore at the box office globally. The film was bankrolled by Sun Pictures and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik in key roles.

