Hyderabad: Megastar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will reportedly collaborate on a future project. The rumours of a potential collaboration are at an all-time high, despite the fact that neither Lokesh nor Rajinikanth nor the production company has officially confirmed it. Now, more information on the project has recently surfaced, and it may not be very satisfying for the fans.

According to the most recent reports, the Jailer actor will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's standalone movie. The film will reportedly have no connection with the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The movie has been given the working title Thalaivaar 171. The movie's shooting is expected to begin at the end of this year or the beginning of the following year. Fans of the renowned cinematic universe, who are expecting to see more famous faces in the movie, will undoubtedly be disappointed by this.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer. The action thriller is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has become the second-fastest Tamil movie to earn more than Rs 550 crore worldwide, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Compared to 2.0, another Rajinikanth movie from 2018, which had hit the milestone in only eight days, Jailer, which was released on August 10, entered the Rs 550 crore club on its 12th day in theatres.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles. Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal also appeared in guest roles in the action thriller.