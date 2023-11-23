RAJINIKANTH AND KAMAL HAASAN SHOOT FOR THALAIVAR 170 INDIAN 2 IN SAME STUDIO AFTER TWO DECADES

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and South superstar Rajinikanth had the chance to meet and share a lighthearted moment while filming their respective movies on November 23. Interestingly, after a span of 21 years, both stars happened to be shooting at the same place.

Currently, Kamal Haasan is working on S Shankar's Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is involved in TJ Gnanavel's untitled project, now referred to as Thalaivar 170. Both of these films are being produced by Lyca Productions. On Thursday, the production house took to its social media handle to showcase the pictures of the two legendary actors spending some quality time with each other in the studio.

Besides Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is also engaged in two other projects. One is a film helmed by H Vinoth, while the other is a collaboration with Mani Ratnam, marking their reunion since the remarkable film Nayakan (1987). The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam collaboration is titled Thug Life. A R Rahman will be composing the music for the film, and the stunt choreography will be handled by Anbariv. The Indian 2 makers recently shared a clip, which provides a sneak peek introducing all the central characters of the film, including Kamal Haasan's iconic character Senapathy.

Following the success of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, Rajinikanth is currently occupied with the shooting of Thalaivar 170. The movie boasts of a diverse and talented cast, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichandran has been chosen as the music composer for the film.

After wrapping up Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth will collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Furthermore, he will be making an extended cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.