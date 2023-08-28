RAJASTHAN GIRL PRIYAN SAIN WINS BIG GETS CROWNED MISS EARTH INDIA 2023

Hyderabad: Priyan Sain, the first runner-up of the Miss Rajasthan 2022 beauty contest, won the coveted Miss Earth India 2023 title. She will now represent India as Miss Earth at the International Beauty Pageant, which will be held in Vietnam in December. Divine Beauty, which awards the titles of Miss International India and Miss Earth India, organised the event.

The Miss Earth India 2023 event was held in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. It was organised by Deepak Agarwal of Divine Beauty. Priyan Sen was chosen as Miss Earth India 2023 from a field of 16 candidates.

Priyan got emotional and burst into tears as soon as she was announced as the winner. In fact, as a result of this accomplishment, Priyan will now represent India as Miss Earth in the International Beauty Pageant, which will be held in Vietnam in December. With this, Priyan, a Sikar local, will make the country proud around the world.

Miss Rajasthan organizer and Priyan's mentor Yogesh Mishra and Nimisha Mishra informed that Priyan has been the first runner-up of Miss Rajasthan 2022. She is also preparing for Miss India while continuing her medical studies.

Priyan's mother is a teacher in a government school in Rajasthan, and she reared Priyan on her own. Priyan pursued her interest along with academics and has achieved such remarkable success on her own. Priyan claims she was a tomboy before embarking on her path to attain such a milestone, but she did not give up.

The event was organised by Divine Beauty, which bestows the titles of Miss International India and Miss Earth India. Through this, Indian beauties represent India on a global scale.