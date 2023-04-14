RAJ AND DK CALL SAMANTHA TOTAL TROOPER AS THEY REVIEW SHAAKUNTALAM SEE ACTORS REACTION

Hyderabad: Film directors Raj and DK, who are currently helming the Indian version of the spy thriller series Citadel starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, penned down a note praising Shaakuntalam. The film which was released on Friday features Samantha in the titular role. Raj and DK watched Shaakuntalam and took to social media to heap praise on Samantha.

Taking to Twitter, Raj and DK wrote, "Magical visuals, authentic storytelling… this beautiful film is a Samantha show all the way! There could be no better ode to Kalidasa’s masterpiece. @Samanthaprabhu2 only you could have carried this huge epic on those slender shoulders! Kudos to the entire team! Must watch 👍🏽."

They further wrote, "Sam (Samantha), the world knows that the last few months haven't been easy for you, yet you powered through with willpower, determination & grit. You're a total trooper... time and again you've overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. God bless, stay strong & keep the fight on🤜." Reacting to it, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is so sweet. Thank you @rajanddk."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Raj and DK's review of Shaakuntalam

Also read: 'Will always cherish this sweet moment' says Allu Arjun as daughter Allu Arha makes debut with Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam also features Dev Mohan in the lead role. The film is released on April 14 and it is out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Samantha had been promoting the movie, however, she backed out after a few events because she was not well. She also informed her fans about her health and tweeted, "I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice.