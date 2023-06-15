RAIMA SEN ROPED IN FOR VIVEK AGNIHOTRIS NEXT DIRECTORIAL THE VACCINE WAR

Mumbai Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri best known for The Kashmir Files introduced another addition to the cast of his upcoming film The Vaccine War on Wednesday Actress Raima Sen has joined the cast which includes actors such as Nana Patekar Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda Ever since its announcement the movie has been a topic of much debate creating a lot of hype across social mediaIn a video shared on Twitter by the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his delight upon meeting the actress during his recent trip to Kolkata and inviting her to act in his film Introducing her in a 52 second clip the filmmaker captioned Look who joined the cast of TheVaccineWarATrueStory The film also stars Sapthami Gowda While much of the film s details are under wraps the title of the movie speaks about its underlying themes and overall focus The Vaccine War alludes to the exploration of Indian bioscientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines Furthermore the film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid19 pandemicExpect a compelling narrative that unveils remarkable chapters of resilience and innovation when the movie hits the theatre The Vaccine War will be released on October 20 2023 during Dussehra in 11 languages Earlier it was slated to release on Independence Day 2023Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown I started researching on it Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR amp NIV who made our own vaccine possible Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people Yet we won against superpowers by making fastest cheapest and safest vaccine I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country With agency inputsAlso read Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Anurag Kashyap weighs in on why Bollywood films are failing