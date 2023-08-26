RAHUL SIPLIGUNJ DENIES HIS POLITICAL ENTRY SAYS WILL CONTINUE AS A SINGER

Hyderabad: Rumours have been rife about Hyderabad-based singer Rahul Sipligunj entering into politics for the past few days. There was speculation that he would contest from the Goshamahal constituency on a major party ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections. Responding in that regard, he said that there is no truth in the news. He said that he wanted to continue in the field of music. To this extent, he recently gave his clarification in a post on Instagram.

"I am not foraying into politics. There is no truth in the rumour that I will contest from Goshamal as an MLA candidate in the ensuing polls. It is a fake news. I have great respect for leaders of all political parties. As an artist, I want to entertain everyone throughout my life. I wanted to continue in the field of music.. want to serve the industry more, " he said.

"No political party approached me. So, please don't spread such rumours," he clarified. Rahul, who started his career as a singer, became widely recognised with the 'Naatu Naatu' song, which won the coveted Oscar award. Notably, he rendered the song 'Naatu Naatu', along with MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava. on the Oscar stage. The duo is the original singers of 'Naatu Naatu' song.

It may be recalled that he made his debut in Tollywood with renowned director Krishna Vamshi's 'Ranga Martanda'. He urged his fans and public not to believe such rumours and said no political party approached him to contest from Goshamahal constituency. In fact, he said,"I am not at all interested in entering into politics. It is a fake news."