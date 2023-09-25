Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur, with several politicians and celebrities in attendance. A number of pictures and videos from their grand wedding are doing the rounds on social media. And now, details about the bidaai are out, revealing that Parineeti was overcome with emotions and tears welled up in her eyes during the rituals.

Revealing details about the bidaai, a source shared that the Ishaqzaade actor could not stop herself from crying during the bidaai. And not only Parineeti but the entire Chopra family broke down in tears. As per a report, the Chopra family were the loudest to cheer for the newlyweds. Meanwhile, visuals of Parineeti and Raghav as bride and groom also surfaced on social media. Parineeti looked lovely in her pink sari, while Raghav looked dapper in a black suit.

A day after their wedding on Monday, the newlyweds dropped several pictures from their big day in a joint post on Instagram. Their fans went frenzy over the long-awaited post and the one thing that grabbed their attention was the simplicity of the couple's outfits. The bride's long veil with Raghav's name embroidered in Hindi stood out from her wedding look.